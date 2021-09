A trail is being planned from Niles to Berrien Springs, and plans are in the works for a pedestrian bridge over Lake Chapin as part of the effort. Indiana Michigan River Valley Trail Committee member Deb Conley tells WSJM News the goal is to have the ten mile Indiana Michigan River Valley Trail completed within about five years. It mostly would follow an AEP easement following a rail line that once ran from South Bend to Benton Harbor. A question is what to do once the trail gets along Rangeline Road near M-139. Conley says it could continue along M-139.