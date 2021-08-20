Cancel
Species snapshot — Pygmy short-horned lizard

Herald and News
 12 days ago

This lizard occurs in sagebrush deserts, juniper woodlands and open forests. It prefers open areas with sandy soils. Ants make up a large part of the diet, but beetles, caterpillars, spiders, and sowbugs are also eaten. This lizard burrows into the soil when inactive.

www.heraldandnews.com

