The best five-star hotels in Malta and Gozo, including private beaches and harbour-view infinity pools

One of Mauritius’ most iconic and distinguished addresses, One&Only Saint Le Geran is perched on its own private peninsula on the island’s north east side, its sugary white sand lapped by shimmering aquamarine water. A fusion of colonial and contemporary architecture dictates the aesthetic, the historic charm retained from when the hotel first opened in the 1970s, while updated with all the necessary modcons and five-star touches you’d expect from a One&Only resort. Set amongst 60 acres of landscaped gardens, privacy reigns supreme at this Mauritian hideaway, and all guest rooms and suites offer serene lagoon or ocean views. While there might not be much nearby, the resort more than makes up for it with a myriad of activities to suit guests of all travelling styles: spot wildlife on a kayak through the mangroves, take off on a guided hike across the Tamarind Falls or take a Harley Davidson out for a spin with the resort’s general manager.