Cops Say New Jersey Widow Spent Funeral Money, Left Husband at Morgue

SCDNReports
 4 days ago

New Jersey Widow Ran Funeral Scam

New Jersey State News by Ken Fulton, SCDN East Coast Bureau Chief

A New Jersey wife who abandoned her husband’s body in a morgue now faces charges for spending donation money on herself.

Patricia Clark pleaded a heartbreaking case online after her husband died back in 2019. The couple had lived on disability benefits. She said that her husband had no life insurance policy. She opened a GoFundMe page describing their sad circumstances and asked for donations to fund her husband’s funeral.

Twenty-eight kind people donated to the cause over two months. Donations totalled $2,050 of Clark’s $3,000 goal. She did not use one cent on her husband’s burial expenses. Instead, she left him sitting in the morgue.

Clark instead allegedly used the donations to cover her own living expenses. When the extended family found out that their loved one’s body was still in the morgue, they called the authorities.

Patricia Clark now faces one charge of theft by failure to disposition.

