Custer County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer, Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-20 01:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Custer; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lincoln and southwestern Custer Counties through 400 AM CDT At 310 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Brady, or 20 miles east of North Platte, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Ponding of water on roadways. Locations impacted include Callaway, Brady, Jeffrey Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Etna, Lodi and Milldale. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 194 and 203. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

