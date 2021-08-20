Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 02:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-20 03:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy Rainfall will cause minor flooding of creeks and streams, roads and roadside culverts in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 345 AM MDT. * At 212 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.2 and 0.4 inches of rain have fallen. * Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Drake, Cedar Cove, Masonville and Horsetooth Mountain. This includes the following additional locations Moondance Way, Stringtown Gulch, Big Bear, Lower Buckhorn on County Road 27 above Masonville, Crystal Mountain and Storm Mountain.