Dad’s Sweet Serenade Leaves Tiny Baby Completely Entranced.

By Kelsey Bjork
 4 days ago
If you’re a parent, you know nothing can compare to the feeling you get when you do something to make your baby smile or laugh. Chino Herrera of Argentina shared one of these special moments on Instagram. In a video, he sings to his daughter while he plays the guitar. During his performance, he makes sure to give her plenty of attention, and in turn, she’s completely entranced. It seems like she even tries to join in!

Dallas, TX
