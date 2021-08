Public hearings set for August 26th and 27th from 11am-1pm Vermont Business Magazine The Employee Misclassification Task Force will hold two public hearings on the topic of employee misclassification on Thursday, August 26, 2021 and Friday, August 27, 2021 from 11am-1pm (both days). Any member of the public is welcome to attend. The Task Force invites testimony from labor and/or employees on the 26th and employer testimony on the 27th. However, anyone may participate on either or both days, and the Task Force will hear from anyone on either day if scheduling conflicts so require. The Task Force will strive to be as flexible as possible.