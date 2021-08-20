Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter finishing another descending structure at 1.1665 along with the correction towards 1.1702, EURUSD has formed a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.1616; if to the upside – correct towards 1.1740 and then start a new decline to reach the above-mentioned target.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Us Dollar#Forex#Equities#Eur Usd#Eurusd#Gbp Usd#Gbpusd#Usdrub#Usd Jpy#Japanese#Usdjpy#Usd Chf#Usdchf#0 9222#Aud Usd#Australian#Audusd#Xau Usd#S P
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Euro
Related
Businessdailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Still Trying to Top $1800

Gold bulls are waiting for a decline in the US dollar to shoot past the psychological resistance of $1800. The USD is strengthening due to the Delta variant posing a direct danger to global economic recovery, in contrast to the optimism since the beginning of the year. This week will see the Jackson Hole symposium, which will likely determine direction for the US dollar and therefore the gold market. This event will indicate the future of the Federal Reserve's tightening policy. Strong movements will occur in the global financial markets in general and the gold market in particular.
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index tracks Treasury yields to consolidate losses near 93.00

US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to 93.03, up 0.06% intraday, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge dropped the most in two months the previous day amid risk-on mood. However, a lack of major catalysts and mixed clues challenged the DXY bears afterward. The DXY dropped 0.52% to...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Poised for further gains above 79.00

AUD/JPY holds onto previous day’s gains, the biggest jump in six weeks. RSI U-turn from oversold conditions backs the bounce off the key Fibonacci retracement support. 200-DMA becomes crucial resistance, bears may aim for November 2020 tops on breaking nearby support. AUD/JPY remains mildly bids around 79.15, after printing the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Mildly bullish, but losing momentum

August Markit PMIs indicated a slower pace of recovery in the EU. Market players are more optimistic amid speculation of persistent financial support. EUR/USD could extend its advance once above 1.1750, the immediate resistance level. The EUR/USD pair reached an intraday high of 1.1747, suffering a minor setback during US...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Recovery stalling at a critical Fibonacci level

The August UK August Markit PMIs came in mixed, decelerating from July’s final readings. Demand for high-yielding assets benefited the pound, despite discouraging UK data. GBP/USD has room to extend its gains once it clearly breaks above 1.3730. The British Pound was among the most benefited currencies from the broad...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY turns negative on the day below 109.70 amid ongoing USD selloff

USD/JPY reversed its direction after rising above 110.00 on Monday. US Dollar Index fell below 93.00 during American trading hours. Risk-positive market environment is limiting USD/JPY's downside. After rising to a daily high of 110.15, the USD/JPY pair lost its traction during the American trading hours and turned negative on...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Important Bearish Breakouts

The strength of the US dollar contributed to a bearish performance for the GBP/USD, which headed towards the 1.3600 psychological support level. This may open the door for testing stronger support levels in the coming days if the current weakness factors persist. The British pound lost 1.75% over the course of last week's trading in what amounts to its worst weekly performance since mid-June. The decline in the GBP/USD is likely due to strong demand for the dollar, and is linked to concerns about slow global economic growth and continued expectations of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve in the medium term.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Strong Bullish Retracement

Trades must be taken between 8am and 5pm London time today. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of 1.1750, 1.1800, or 1.1831. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls giving it another try

Delayed tapering in the US underpins high-yielding assets. German Q2 GDP was upwardly revised to 1.6% QoQ from 1.5%. EUR/USD trades near its weekly high and could extend its gains. Decreasing odds for US Federal Reserve’s tapering have boosted equities this week, which in turn undermined demand for the greenback....
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD bulls take on the downtrend in the $1.37s

GBP/USD bulls step in on the back of US dollar weakness in risk-on markets. Traders look ahead to the Jackson Hole and prospects of ` taper announcement from Fed's Powell. GBP/USD is trading near 1.3720 at the time of writing, virtually flat on the day following a sharp rally to the upside the prior day.
Public HealthFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stalls the upside amid covid vaccine optimism

This Tuesday, gold price is retreating from multi-week highs, testing the bearish commitments near $1800. As FXStreet’s Dhhwani Mehta notes, covid vaccine optimism threatens XAU/USD’s upward trajectory. Fresh covid vaccine optimism lifts market mood. “Markets cheer the renewed covid vaccine optimism after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: A Waiting Game

The USD/JPY will remain unstable until the much-anticipated Jackson Hole Symposium later this week. The currency pair is moving in a range between the support level 109.62 and the resistance level 110.14, and is settling around the level of 109.85 as of this writing. Ahead of the week's event, the July minutes indicated that the majority of US Federal Reserve rate-setters would be happy to begin the process of ending QE this year if the economy develops in line with expectations set in June.

Comments / 0

Community Policy