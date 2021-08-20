Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities
After finishing another descending structure at 1.1665 along with the correction towards 1.1702, EURUSD has formed a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.1616; if to the upside – correct towards 1.1740 and then start a new decline to reach the above-mentioned target.www.fxstreet.com
Comments / 0