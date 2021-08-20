Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

Gold bulls are waiting for a decline in the US dollar to shoot past the psychological resistance of $1800. The USD is strengthening due to the Delta variant posing a direct danger to global economic recovery, in contrast to the optimism since the beginning of the year. This week will see the Jackson Hole symposium, which will likely determine direction for the US dollar and therefore the gold market. This event will indicate the future of the Federal Reserve's tightening policy. Strong movements will occur in the global financial markets in general and the gold market in particular.