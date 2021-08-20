Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

NZD/USD struggles near nine-month lows, bears await a break below 0.6800 mark

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNZD/USD edged lower for the fifth successive day and was pressured by a combination of factors. COVID-19 woes weighed on the risk sentiment and drove flows away from the perceived riskier kiwi. Expectations that the Fed will begin tapering soon underpinned the USD and added to the selling bias. The...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Usd#Bears#Nzd#Inflation#Nzd Usd#Fed#European#Rsi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketsdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Awaiting Economic Data

The bears triumphed last week as the EUR/USD fell to the 1.1664 support level, its lowest in nine months, before closing trading around 1.1700. The new COVID wave will bring negative results to the European economy sectors in particular, which will keep the eur under doownward pressure for a longer period. On the other hand, the US Federal Reserve is preparing to tighten its monetary policy and this week's important symposium in Jackson Hole will clarify the direction of the central banks.
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index tracks Treasury yields to consolidate losses near 93.00

US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to 93.03, up 0.06% intraday, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge dropped the most in two months the previous day amid risk-on mood. However, a lack of major catalysts and mixed clues challenged the DXY bears afterward. The DXY dropped 0.52% to...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD bulls in charge and target a test of 1.3800

GBP/USD bears lurking below 1.3800 as focus stays on the US dollar. Risk sentiment remains fragile despite a recent spike in positive sentiment. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3724, up 0.77% after rallying from a low of 1.3606 to score a high of 1.3725. Risk sentiment across markets has picked...
WorldFXStreet.com

Bouncing back; AUD recovers losses as sentiment turns positive

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar has clawed its way back above 0.72 US cents, bolstered by a renewed demand for risk assets. Markets begun the week on a positive note, reversing last weeks risk off agenda, chasing equities, commodities, commodity currencies and risk assets higher amid a backdrop of positive Covid news. China reported no new community transmitted Covid-19 cases yesterday, the first of this recent outbreak and key indicator stringent lockdowns still work, even against the delta variant. Hopes the Chinese economic engine will enjoy a swift rebound were bolstered further after the PBoC, China’s central bank, pledged to support the economy and recovery with appropriate money growth. Commodity prices rebounded on hopes of renewed Chinese demand, dragging the AUD off last weeks low. Having extended through 0.7150 the AUD found added support overnight after the US FDA finally approved Pfizer for general use. To this point the vaccine had only been granted emergency approval and it is hoped this final hurdle will encourage those yet to be vaccinated to accept the shot is safe and protect themselves. The delta variant has stoppered demand for risk through the last month and a half, starving the market of any positive news flow. Yesterday’s upbeat headlines finally afforded investors and markets some hope the worst may be over allowing the AUD to run back through 0.72 to touch intraday highs at 0.7220. With little of note on the domestic or broader macroeconomic ticket this week pandemic headlines and risk trends will continue to drive direction.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls giving it another try

Delayed tapering in the US underpins high-yielding assets. German Q2 GDP was upwardly revised to 1.6% QoQ from 1.5%. EUR/USD trades near its weekly high and could extend its gains. Decreasing odds for US Federal Reserve’s tapering have boosted equities this week, which in turn undermined demand for the greenback....
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF pauses decline near 0.9130 on USD shallow gains

USD/CHF remains muted on Tuesday in the Asian session. Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar. The Swiss franc gains on its safe-haven appeal amid coronavirus jitters and global growth recovery. USD/CHF consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. After testing the high at...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY turns negative on the day below 109.70 amid ongoing USD selloff

USD/JPY reversed its direction after rising above 110.00 on Monday. US Dollar Index fell below 93.00 during American trading hours. Risk-positive market environment is limiting USD/JPY's downside. After rising to a daily high of 110.15, the USD/JPY pair lost its traction during the American trading hours and turned negative on...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD hovers near 0.7220 amid a rebound in US Treasury yields

AUD/USD remains subdued on Tuesday in the early European trading hours. The Australian dollar losses as an upsurge in the coronavirus delta variant continue. An uptick in US Treasury yields underpins the demand for the US dollar. AUD/USD manages to trade higher on Tuesday morning. The pair extends the overnight...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY steady in the session eyes 110.00

The USD/JPY edges up in the session, up 0.03%. Market sentiment is upbeat, with the US stock indices up. As the week begins, investors' focus is on the Jackson Hole Symposium. USD/JPY remains steady at the session. The pair trades around 109.82, up in the day 0.03%. Market sentiment is...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Important Bearish Breakouts

The strength of the US dollar contributed to a bearish performance for the GBP/USD, which headed towards the 1.3600 psychological support level. This may open the door for testing stronger support levels in the coming days if the current weakness factors persist. The British pound lost 1.75% over the course of last week's trading in what amounts to its worst weekly performance since mid-June. The decline in the GBP/USD is likely due to strong demand for the dollar, and is linked to concerns about slow global economic growth and continued expectations of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve in the medium term.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD eases below 1.1750 amid firmer US Treasury yields

EUR/USD snaps two-day uptrend, fades the bound off intraday low amid a sluggish session. US dollar tracks mildly bid Treasury yields to consolidate the heaviest fall in two months. Market seems clueless as vaccine optimism, easing of taper tantrum battle covid woes and geopolitical fears. German GDP, US housing data...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1744. Yesterday's rally above Fri's 1.1704 high (now sup) to 1.1750 confirms medium-term downtrend has made a temporary low at Friday's 9-1/2 month trough at 1.1664 and upside bias remains for stronger retracement towards 1.1804 res which may hold on 1st testing. Only a daily close below 1.1704...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops towards 21-DMA amid weaker USD, WTI rally

USD/CAD corrects for the third day in a row amid risk-on mood. Upbeat mood downs the safe-haven US dollar, lifts WTI prices. 21-DMA to come to the rescue of the USD/CAD bulls. USD/CAD is extending its corrective decline into the third straight day on Tuesday, as the US dollar licks its wounds after the recent sell-off amid a better appetite for riskier assets.
actionforex.com

NZD/USD Attempts Reversal

The New Zealand dollar rose back after the Q2 retail sales beat expectations. The RSI divergence was a giveaway that the bearish momentum was losing steam. The confirmation came in the form of a bullish MA cross and a breakout above 0.6860. Buyers may see sellers taking profit as an opportunity to rack up stakes.
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Mildly bullish, but losing momentum

August Markit PMIs indicated a slower pace of recovery in the EU. Market players are more optimistic amid speculation of persistent financial support. EUR/USD could extend its advance once above 1.1750, the immediate resistance level. The EUR/USD pair reached an intraday high of 1.1747, suffering a minor setback during US...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD bulls take on the downtrend in the $1.37s

GBP/USD bulls step in on the back of US dollar weakness in risk-on markets. Traders look ahead to the Jackson Hole and prospects of ` taper announcement from Fed's Powell. GBP/USD is trading near 1.3720 at the time of writing, virtually flat on the day following a sharp rally to the upside the prior day.
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD remains poised to extend losses below 1.2650 as USD soften, oil rebound

USD/CAD extends the previous session’s losses on Tuesday. US Dollar Index fell near 93.00 amid improved risk appetite, delay in Fed’s taper talks. The Canadian dollar gained a strong rebound in oil prices. The selling pressure in the US dollar pushes the USD/CAD pair on the lower edge during the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy