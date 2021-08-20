NZD/USD struggles near nine-month lows, bears await a break below 0.6800 mark

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar has clawed its way back above 0.72 US cents, bolstered by a renewed demand for risk assets. Markets begun the week on a positive note, reversing last weeks risk off agenda, chasing equities, commodities, commodity currencies and risk assets higher amid a backdrop of positive Covid news. China reported no new community transmitted Covid-19 cases yesterday, the first of this recent outbreak and key indicator stringent lockdowns still work, even against the delta variant. Hopes the Chinese economic engine will enjoy a swift rebound were bolstered further after the PBoC, China’s central bank, pledged to support the economy and recovery with appropriate money growth. Commodity prices rebounded on hopes of renewed Chinese demand, dragging the AUD off last weeks low. Having extended through 0.7150 the AUD found added support overnight after the US FDA finally approved Pfizer for general use. To this point the vaccine had only been granted emergency approval and it is hoped this final hurdle will encourage those yet to be vaccinated to accept the shot is safe and protect themselves. The delta variant has stoppered demand for risk through the last month and a half, starving the market of any positive news flow. Yesterday’s upbeat headlines finally afforded investors and markets some hope the worst may be over allowing the AUD to run back through 0.72 to touch intraday highs at 0.7220. With little of note on the domestic or broader macroeconomic ticket this week pandemic headlines and risk trends will continue to drive direction.