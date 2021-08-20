Hurricane Bob struck 30 years ago. Scientists unsure how climate change will alter Atlantic hurricanes?

Tropical Storm Henri is projected to intensify into a hurricane and, for now, is following in the footsteps of Hurricane Bob, tracking towards the Cape and Islands. s."It’s inevitable we are going to get hit by a major hurricane in New England. I can’t say when, but from our history, you just have to expect it,” said Robert Thompson, who retired from the National Weather Service in 2018 after 45 years. During his career he served as the meteorologist in charge at the East Boston and Norton regional offices for 29 years.