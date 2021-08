Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) is enjoying a huge moment. The crypto is continuing to rocket throughout the month of August, overtaking previous highs with ease and building a market capitalization that is big enough to put it next to the big two cryptos. With an upgrade looming, investors appear to be massively pouring into and betting on more big gains for the ADA coin. Of course, these investors are itching to know what Cardano price predictions are saying about the future of the crypto.