USD/JPY now moved into a consolidative phase – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to FX Strategists at UOB Group, USD/JPY is now seen trading between 109.30 and 110.55 in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘while the rapid advance appears to be running ahead of itself, there is room for the current USD strength to test 110.20 first before easing off’. Our view was not wrong even though the pullback from the high of 110.22 was sharper than expected (low of 109.47). Momentum indicators are turning ‘flat’ and for today, USD is likely to trade sideways, expected to be within a 109.55/110.05 range.”

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Extra rangebound likely near term – UOB

24-hour view: “Yesterday, we expected USD to ‘trade sideways within a 109.55/110.05 range’. USD subsequently rose to 110.14 before dropping back down to end the day at 109.68 (low has been 109.64). The underlying tone has weakened somewhat and USD could edge lower to 109.55. The next support at 109.30 is not expected come under threat. Resistance is at 109.95 followed by 110.10.”
CurrenciesForexTV.com

NZD/USD points to further consolidation – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, NZD/USD is now seen within 0.6820-0.6950 range in the next weeks. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “Our expectation for NZD to ‘trade sidewa …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
MarketsFXStreet.com

We continue to see AUD/NZD upside targeting 1.08 – Morgan Stanley

Early Tuesday morning in Asia, Morgan Stanley came out with their research conveying bullish bias for the AUD/NZD prices despite keeping a neutral outlook for AUD/USD while saying, “but continue to turn more constructive on AUD, particularly on crosses.”. The investment bank also said, “We think markets are underestimating the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD now targets 1.1800 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the recovery in EUR/USD could extend to the 1.1800 area in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘there is room for EUR to test 1.1720’. We added, ‘the strong resistance at 1.1745 is not expected to come under threat’. However, USD breached 1.1745 as it rose to 1.1750 during late NY session. Upward momentum has improved, albeit not by all that much. From here, EUR could edge above 1.1770 but is unlikely to challenge the major resistance at 1.1800. Support is at 1.1730 followed by 1.1715.”
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 109.51; (P) 109.83; (R1) 110.01;. Range trading continues in USD/JPY and intraday bias remains neutral at this point. On the upside, break of 110.79 will resume the rebound from 108.71 to retest 111.65 high. On the downside, break of 109.10 will target 108.71 support first. Firm break there will resume the decline from 111.65 and target 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 111.65 at 108.18 next.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Corrective pullback needs validation from 0.6910

NZD/USD struggles to extend the heaviest daily gains in six weeks, retreats from day’s high of late. Five-month-old previous support challenge bullish impulse amid recovering RSI. 20-DMA adds to the upside bias, bears will seek fresh entry below a descending trend line from June 18. NZD/USD eases below 0.6900, up...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1744. Yesterday's rally above Fri's 1.1704 high (now sup) to 1.1750 confirms medium-term downtrend has made a temporary low at Friday's 9-1/2 month trough at 1.1664 and upside bias remains for stronger retracement towards 1.1804 res which may hold on 1st testing. Only a daily close below 1.1704...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Important Bearish Breakouts

The strength of the US dollar contributed to a bearish performance for the GBP/USD, which headed towards the 1.3600 psychological support level. This may open the door for testing stronger support levels in the coming days if the current weakness factors persist. The British pound lost 1.75% over the course of last week's trading in what amounts to its worst weekly performance since mid-June. The decline in the GBP/USD is likely due to strong demand for the dollar, and is linked to concerns about slow global economic growth and continued expectations of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve in the medium term.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Recovery stalling at a critical Fibonacci level

The August UK August Markit PMIs came in mixed, decelerating from July’s final readings. Demand for high-yielding assets benefited the pound, despite discouraging UK data. GBP/USD has room to extend its gains once it clearly breaks above 1.3730. The British Pound was among the most benefited currencies from the broad...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY turns negative on the day below 109.70 amid ongoing USD selloff

USD/JPY reversed its direction after rising above 110.00 on Monday. US Dollar Index fell below 93.00 during American trading hours. Risk-positive market environment is limiting USD/JPY's downside. After rising to a daily high of 110.15, the USD/JPY pair lost its traction during the American trading hours and turned negative on...
Currenciesbabypips.com

Chart Art: Range and Trend Swing Plays on GBP/USD and AUD/JPY

GBP/USD and AUD/JPY have interesting inflection points that you’ll definitely want to consider. A couple of days ago we talked about AUD/JPY possibly forming a wedge that hinted at extending the pair’s downtrend. Well, I hope you traded the pattern because AUD/JPY did make new monthly lows after breaking below...
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD remains poised to extend losses below 1.2650 as USD soften, oil rebound

USD/CAD extends the previous session’s losses on Tuesday. US Dollar Index fell near 93.00 amid improved risk appetite, delay in Fed’s taper talks. The Canadian dollar gained a strong rebound in oil prices. The selling pressure in the US dollar pushes the USD/CAD pair on the lower edge during the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY steady in the session eyes 110.00

The USD/JPY edges up in the session, up 0.03%. Market sentiment is upbeat, with the US stock indices up. As the week begins, investors' focus is on the Jackson Hole Symposium. USD/JPY remains steady at the session. The pair trades around 109.82, up in the day 0.03%. Market sentiment is...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Mildly bullish, but losing momentum

August Markit PMIs indicated a slower pace of recovery in the EU. Market players are more optimistic amid speculation of persistent financial support. EUR/USD could extend its advance once above 1.1750, the immediate resistance level. The EUR/USD pair reached an intraday high of 1.1747, suffering a minor setback during US...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD bulls take on the downtrend in the $1.37s

GBP/USD bulls step in on the back of US dollar weakness in risk-on markets. Traders look ahead to the Jackson Hole and prospects of ` taper announcement from Fed's Powell. GBP/USD is trading near 1.3720 at the time of writing, virtually flat on the day following a sharp rally to the upside the prior day.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Elrond, Bitcoin and Cardano – European Wrap 24 August

Https://www.fxstreet.com/cryptocurrencies/news/top-3-price-prediction-bitcoin-ethereum-ripple-btc-lack-of-direction-puts-altcoins-in-state-of-slumber-202108240836. Ahead of the Alonzo hard fork and the launch of smart contract functionality on Cardano, the altcoin’s market capitalization has increased to $92.4 billion. It has replaced BNB as the third-largest cryptocurrency. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After breaking 1.1705 to the upside, EURUSD is still growing towards 1.1755. Later, the market may form a new descending structure to break 1.1700 and then continue falling with the target at 1.1600. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”. GBPUSD is correcting towards 1.3737 and may later trade downwards...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Strong Bullish Retracement

Trades must be taken between 8am and 5pm London time today. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of 1.1750, 1.1800, or 1.1831. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to...

