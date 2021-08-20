Cancel
BLOODRAYNE BETRAYAL: FRESH BITES Gets September 9 Release date

By Anna Williams
GeekTyrant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZiggaurat Interactive has announced a release date of September 9, 2021 for BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites digitally on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Switch and physically on PS 4, PS5, and Switch through Limited Run Games. The updated version of this game, developed by original creators WayForward, will feature voice acting from original BloodRayne actors including Laura Bailey (Rayne) and Troy Baker (Kagan). This is especially exciting since the original released in 2011 didn’t have any spoken dialogue, so not only do we get to hear the game but we get the original voice talents back. I haven’t gotten into the BloodRayne series myself, but this trailer makes the game look beautiful in HD (even up to 4k) resolution and really fun. You can watch the release date announcement trailer here:

