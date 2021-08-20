The 10 must do in Bergamo

To promote the recovery of business tourism, Milano&Partners has conceived and launched the “Not in Milano” promotional campaign. The promotional campaign aims to relaunch the most European Italian city as a top destination for events and business trips. “We want to be realistically positive and move forward after this stop due to the pandemic – Mayor Beppe Sala explains – “We have to trigger the imagination of potential travelers, studying new communication and promotion formulas to facilitate the return of tourist flows to the city. In these days there is already a slow recovery in arrivals and Milano, in terms of hospitality, is the second city in Italy for the number of tourists in the post-emergency period. This new commercial "Not in Milan" will be delivered across several social media platforms in the US, UK, French and German markets".