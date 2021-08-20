Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The 10 must do in Bergamo

routesonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you planning to visit the stunning city of Bergamo ?. Here the list of the 10 things you definitely must do in Bergamo. 1/10 | Going up to the Old Town with the cableway. 2/10 | Taking a stroll along the 5 kilometres of the Venetian Walls, UNESCO World Heritage Site.

www.routesonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolls#Old Town#Renaissance#The Accademia Carrara#The Campanone Bell 9 10#Visitbergamo#Sacbo Milan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Worldroutesonline.com

WINTER 2021 : Eurowings to start flying at Milan Bergamo

The German carrier, part of the Lufthansa Group, will launch a new 4-weekly service to Dusseldorf. A new carrier announces its plans for a new scheduled service at Milan Bergamo Airport. Starting Oct. 31st, Eurowings will launch a new 4-weekly service from Milan Bergamo to Dusseldorf International. The German carrier...
Beauty & Fashionroutesonline.com

Milan Bergamo Airport promotes Lombardy Region

Lombardy Region and SACBO, managing company of Milan Bergamo, signed an agreement to develop the tourist attractiveness of the region. ATTRACTIVE LOMBARDY AT INTERNATIONAL LEVEL: SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH SACBO FOR TOURIST PROMOTION IN THE MILAN-BERGAMO AIRPORT. Lombardy "flies" higher and higher to promote tourism and its beauties at an international...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Workmen found $100m-worth of sapphire gems in a man’s backyard well

A jackpot was discovered by workers excavating a well in the garden of a Sri Lankan gem seller – a bundle of 2.5 million sapphire stones weighing over 1,000 pounds. The amazing find took place in Ratnapura, Sri Lanka’s “city of gems,” in the country’s south. The “Serendipity Sapphire” cluster is massive, measuring 39 inches long and 28 inches wide.
ScienceInverse

Neolithic stone reveals ancient magnetism secret

Reaching out into the cosmos with invisible tendrils, magnetism is simultaneously otherwordly and mundane. These forces can pin a photo to your fridge or even billow off Earth’s poles to combat solar wind, and now a new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences shows magnetism can help us study the past as well.
routesonline.com

New routes from Brussels-Charleroi this winter

Charleroi, 19 August 2021 – This winter, the airline Ryanair will be launching four new routes from Brussels South Charleroi Airport. Lourdes (France), Suceava (Romania), Poznań (Poland) and Tétouan (Morocco) will be available to travellers. There will be two flights a week between these new destinations and Brussels-Charleroi. Tarbes-Lourdes-Pyrénées International...
Posted by
Todd Brison

One Thing All Artists Must Do

Let me tell you a shameful secret before we get started. I am a selfish interviewer. Whenever I talk with anyone, I’m not concerned about promoting them. I’m not concerned with sounding smart.
routesonline.com

Blue Air unveils 10 new routes for summer 2022

New leisure destinations are being added from Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca. Ten new routes will be added to Romanian carrier Blue Air’s network during the summer 2022 season, connecting Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca with popular leisure destinations across Europe and the Middle East. The LCC intends to open seven routes from Romania’s...
Politicsroutesonline.com

Milano pushes MICE with Not in Milano campaign

To promote the recovery of business tourism, Milano&Partners has conceived and launched the “Not in Milano” promotional campaign. The promotional campaign aims to relaunch the most European Italian city as a top destination for events and business trips. “We want to be realistically positive and move forward after this stop due to the pandemic – Mayor Beppe Sala explains – “We have to trigger the imagination of potential travelers, studying new communication and promotion formulas to facilitate the return of tourist flows to the city. In these days there is already a slow recovery in arrivals and Milano, in terms of hospitality, is the second city in Italy for the number of tourists in the post-emergency period. This new commercial "Not in Milan" will be delivered across several social media platforms in the US, UK, French and German markets".
Travelsflcn.com

The Bahamas Welcomes New Crystal Cruises Voyages Starting This Fall

[NASSAU, Bahamas] – The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation is excited to add three new Crystal Cruises voyages to its growing roster of itineraries starting this fall and into the peak winter season. Crystal Cruises has announced its new series of sailings aboard the Crystal Symphony, as the cooler season approaches.
San Francisco, CAroutesonline.com

Lombardy Region, Monza: a city running at two speeds

The Formula 1 tears up the historic Autodromo while runners, slow and steady, pace through the Park and Villa, green lungs open to the public. The Neoclassical façade of the Villa is well-known to runners, cyclists, and families alike. As a not so hidden secret, the rose garden situated at the Villa’s entrance has enchanted visitors since its opening in 1965.
Aerospace & Defenseroutesonline.com

Aurora Airlines opens KHV-YKS-KHV route

Aurora Airlines returns to Yakutsk International Airport with turnaround flights from Khabarovsk. From August, 18 Aurora Airlines starts its daily turnaround flights from Khabarovsk (KHV) to Yakutsk (YKS) on the Bombardier DHC-8-Q400. Flights are organized in accordance with the Aurora Airlines' strategy to become a major airline for the Far...
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

14,100 Sqm Radisson Resort & Spa Lonavala Opens in India

Radisson Hotel Group announced its first hotel in the hills of Lonavala today with the opening of Radisson Resort & Spa Lonavala. A drivable getaway with air, rail and road connectivity from Mumbai and Pune, the destination offers many tourist attractions such as Rajmachi Point, Lonavala Lake, Duke's Nose, Karla Caves etc. The resort is spread over 14,100 sqm, offering sweeping views of the Sahyadri range and one of the largest venues for hosting off-site meetings and large weddings. The resort’s commitment to sustainable design practices and extraordinary local character makes it a perfect getaway for modern travelers seeking a purpose-driven travel experience.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Might Be The Oldest Bar In Europe

Most of the world's oldest pubs (that you can still drink at, of course) are located in Europe (via Oldest). From The Bingley Arms (953) in the British islands to Gasthaus zum Riesen (1150) in Germany, most claim to have been around for far longer than the other and have a history more colorful and a list of clientele more famous than any other pub.
Lifestyleroutesonline.com

By the numbers: Iceland

In 2019 Iceland’s air transport market suffered a major setback with the collapse of WOW Air, which had operated just over 30% of all capacity from the country in the previous year. The result was the first fall in traffic for years in a market that had more than trebled...
Traveltravelexperta.com

Planning For A Romantic Getaway? Here Are The 7 Must Do’s

Planning a romantic getaway can be an exciting and rewarding experience. Planning for it, however, is not always easy! Planning for a vacation isn’t something one usually does on the fly. Planning will help to make your trip more enjoyable and less stressful. For all of you lovers out there who are planning or considering planning a romantic getaway, here are some helpful tips that should be on your list if you want to have the best time possible.
Travelworldatlas.com

The World's Best National Parks

The world is full of amazing natural wonders, landscapes, ecosystems and wildlife. Each terrain, country or state has something to offer for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers around the globe. Many of these especially biologically diverse areas, or regions of specific natural note have been protected as National Parks in order to preserve them for years to come. Many of these parks include a unique or rare natural phenomenon, or provide habitats for endangered species of animals or plants. From the rare to the simply visually stunning, here is a list of ten of the world’s best National Parks from around the globe.
Worldtheluxurytravelexpert.com

Top 10 best all-inclusive resorts in the Maldives

Monday newsletters always feature top 10 travel lists to inspire. Today: Top 10 best all-inclusive resorts in the Maldives. With its tropical beaches, turquoise waters, phenomenal underwater life, and insanely luxurious resorts, the Maldives is known as one the best – but also most expensive – travel destinations on the planet. Going all-inclusive is one of the more affordable ways to take the hassle out of a holiday in the Malvides: when everything’s covered in the cost, you can eat, drink and play to your heart’s content without spending an extra penny. But while many of the top-rated resorts in the Maldives offer “half board” or “full board” options, there are surprisingly few true all-inclusive in the archipelago, and even fewer that offer packages inclusive of high-end spirits, spa treatments, and memorable activities. To help you sort through the options, here’s my selection of the 10 best all-inclusive luxury resorts in the Maldives.
Lifestylefrommers.com

Italy's Venice Plans to Charge An Entry Fee and Cap Visitors

Of the world's premier travel destinations, Venice may be the one most transformed by this pandemic. The Italian cabinet banned cruise ships in July, sparking headlines worldwide. Because of that move, fewer cruise passengers will clog the streets that funnel into St. Mark's Square (pictured above) and others choke points around the city.

Comments / 0

Community Policy