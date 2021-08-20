COVID-19 testing sites expand across the Cape - many offer free tests
As the delta variant boosts the number of COVID-19 cases on Cape Cod, health officials are expanding local opportunities for testing, including free testing. Barnstable County officials are reactivating the free testing program at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds in Falmouth two afternoons a week starting late next week. And Cape Cod Healthcare has expanded its COVID-19 testing availability from two mornings a week to seven days a week.www.capecodtimes.com
