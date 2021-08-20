WTI oil outlook: WTI oil on track for a weekly drop of over 5%
Bears are taking a breather and consolidating above three-month low ($62.39) in early Friday trading, following a steep fall in past six days. The contract is on track for a weekly loss of over 5% as surging cases of Delta variant of coronavirus and new lockdowns in some countries, raised fears about slowdown in global demand and soured the sentiment, with fresh risk aversion in the market that pushed the dollar higher, also weighing on oil prices.www.fxstreet.com
