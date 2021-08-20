WTI oil outlook: WTI oil on track for a weekly drop of over 5%

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied significantly during the trading session on Monday to fill the gap and beyond that the market had seen last week. The area that we are at right now suggests that there should be a significant amount of resistance, but if we were to break above the highs of the trading session on Monday, then I anticipate that oil will try to recover. This is a huge candlestick, so if we closed towards the top of the range, then it is a very good-looking candlestick for buyers. Ultimately, the 200 day EMA has fired off quite a bit of algorithmic trading as well, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.