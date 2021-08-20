Cancel
Harrisburg, SD

South Dakota School Shooter Accused of New Crime

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 4 days ago

South Dakota school shooter under investigation

A South Dakota man who received a suspended sentence for shooting his high school principal might be heading to jail for rape.

No Prison Time on One Condition

In 2015, then-sixteen-year-old Mason Buhl ran into his high school principal’s office and shot him. The single bullet struck the Harrisburg High School principal in the right arm and chest. Fortunately, the man survived the teen’s attack.

Mason Buhl still faced 25 years in prison for a first-degree attempted murder charge. However, the judge decided to suspend Buhl’s sentence after he pleaded guilty. Attorneys believed that Buhl could be rehabilitated, blaming his attempt on his principal’s life on mental health issues. Judge Brad Zell tentatively agreed on the condition that Buhl complete 15 years of probation without a single violent incident.

If Buhl harmed another person, Zell told the teenage attempted murderer that he would “be quick from any judgment to remove you from society.”

Victim Speaks Out

Buhl failed to meet that challenge, according to new charges. Now twenty-two years old, Buhl stands accused of second-degree rape.

The victim’s name remains sealed by the courts, but court documents detail her lengthy and twisted history with Buhl. The rape allegedly took place between June 2020 and July 2021. However, the victim claims that Buhl abused her for three years and made her fear for her life with his violent behavior.

She stated that he reacted violently to her repeated rejections of “drunken sexual advances.” He also punched her in the stomach whenever her period was late. Following the punch, Buhl allegedly threatened “that is what will happen if [the victim gets] pregnant.”

Buhl also apparently controlled the victim’s eating habits. He would punish her with painful pinches if she ate something that he did not prepare for her. Buhl limited the victim’s diet for months at a time. In December 2020 and January 2021, he only allowed the victim to eat rice. In February 2021, he only allowed her to eat black beans. And in May 2021, he only allowed bread.

Late in the abusive relationship, the victim’s fear of Buhl killing her intensified. She says that Buhl bought knives off of eBay and that he would “mimic stabbing people.

In early July, the victim was finally able to flee Buhl’s home with the help of a family member. While there are no formal charges, Buhl reportedly assaulted the victim in Lincoln County.

Afterward, the victim finally informed police of the full scope of Buhl’s violent behavior toward her. She only kept quiet before because Buhl was on probation, but now his alleged victim refuses to cover for him so he can stay free.

What do you think about this case?

SCDNReports

SCDNReports

We're an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold.

