As Covid-19 hospitalizations increase, a greater number of Americans are deciding to get vaccinated

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, more Americans have recently made the decision to get vaccinated than in the last six weeks. More than 1 million doses of the vaccine were reported administered Thursday, new US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed, marking the first time since early July for the single-day change in reported doses. The average pace of those initiating vaccination is more than 70% higher than one month ago.

