Reds' Jonathan India: Doubles, scores twice in win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

India went 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Marlins. India scored in the fourth inning on Joey Votto's home run and doubled off Bryan Mitchell in the seventh, driving in Aristides Aquino. He scored later in the inning on a Nick Castellanos single. India has four multi-hit games over his last eight contests, but he was hitless in the other four. The 24-year-old is slashing .280/.393/.470 with 16 long balls, 56 RBI, 75 runs and eight steals in 467 plate appearances.

