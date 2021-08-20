Letter to the editor: Fischer defends infrastructure vote

Nebraskans know roads are in my DNA. One of my proudest accomplishments in the Legislature was the Build Nebraska Act, a law that is now helping to build roads all across our state. Recently I supported a bipartisan core infrastructure proposal in the U.S. Senate. Next to national defense, I believe there is no greater priority for the federal government than maintaining and modernizing our nation’s infrastructure. And that’s where I believe we should invest our precious tax dollars — not in reckless social spending.