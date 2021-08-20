Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Grey's Anatomy Adds A Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Alum For A Character With Ties To Meredith's Family

By Laura Hurley
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Grey's Anatomy is on the way back to ABC to pick up where the divisive Season 17 left off, and that will involve the introduction of a new character played by an actor that fans of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and The O.C. will know well: Peter Gallagher. The actor is on board Season 18 to play a doctor who comes in with some ties to Meredith's family. And as any fan who has been watching Grey's Anatomy for all these years knows, that can mean complications for Meredith.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Gallagher
Person
Greg Germann
Person
Jesse Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc#Covid#Bachelor Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
digitalspy.com

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland's new show gets disappointing update

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland hasn't had her fairytale ending with planned TV series Epic, as the romantic anthology series has been cancelled before getting off the ground. Sarah's involvement in Epic, a new series from Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, was announced back in May. Now, three months on, ABC has decided not to move forward with the show's pilot.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Grey’s Anatomy star Kelly McCreary is pregnant with her first child

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Kelly McCreary is expecting her first child with her director husband Pete Chatmon. The 40-year-old actress – who is best known for portraying Dr. Maggie Pierce in the hit ABC medical drama – took to Instagram to share a picture of her pregnancy test to announce the couple’s happy news.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star gives big update on season 18 filming

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo has shared an exciting update on the show's 18th season. On her Instagram Stories, the actress posted a video of herself in the Grey's make-up chair with the caption: "Guess what time it is?" and the hashtag #GreysSeason18, meaning filming is now officially underway. The...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Jesse Williams Scores New TV Role After Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Williams will be switching things up a bit in the future and will be going from a stage role to the small screen. For his on-screen character’s shift, he will be leaving the hospital behind for a career in the baseball field. He is set to play...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Williams Is Already Returning To TV For An Exciting New Project

Considering Grey's Anatomy only had two episodes left to air in Season 17 following longtime star Jesse Williams' highly publicized exit on May 20, the ABC drama's fans didn't technically have very long to reflect on his absence within the show, and it's assumed that the Jackson Avery-sized void will be more of a noticeable element in Season 18 this fall. But the actor's fans need not feel as if he'll be missing from the medium forever, as Williams has already lined up his next big TV project.
TV Fanatic

Grey's Anatomy Stunner: Look Who's Back!

Grey's Anatomy has done it again. The veteran ABC drama that we always think is approaching the end of its run is bringing back another fan favorite. Deadline dropped the bombshell announcement on Thursday afternoon that Kate Burton would be returning to the series during its 18th season. The outlet...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Grey’s Anatomy: the star who left the series and will not return to a medical drama

The departure of Jackson Avery in season 17 it was among the most emotional moments of the last episodes of Grey’s Anatomy. There were 271 episodes over 12 years where the character of Jesse Williams became one of the most loved. But nevertheless, the actor’s career must continue and in the last hours his new project that has nothing to do with medical dramas was confirmed. What is it about?
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Grey's Anatomy season 18 filming is officially underway - and this major character is returning

Grey's Anatomy's star Ellen Pompeo has revealed that filming for the medical drama's highly-anticipated - and record-breaking - 18th season has officially kicked off. The actress, who has been portraying fearless medical doctor Meredith Grey on the show since it began, confirmed the exciting news on social media. "Guess what time it is? #GreysSeason18." she captioned an Instagram Story, which showed her getting ready in the makeup chair.
TV SeriesDigital Courier

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Kate Burton To Return as Meredith’s Late Mom Ellis Grey in Season 18

Another character is returning from beyond the grave in the next season of Grey’s Anatomy as Kate Burton is set to reprise her role as Dr. Ellis Grey. According to Deadline, Burton will appear in multiple episodes of the upcoming 18th season, which will premiere on September 30. She was last seen in 2019 in the Season 15 episode “Blood and Water,” where she appeared to her daughter Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) in a dream.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

See What Jesse Williams and the Other Departed Doctors of Grey's Anatomy Are Up to Now

Watch: Ellen Pompeo Dedicates "Grey's Anatomy" Season to Healthcare Workers. Code blue: Jesse Williams has just hit a major milestone. Today, August 5, the Grey's Anatomy alum turned 40 years old and proved that age is just a number by looking more amazing than ever. However, this update made us sad as we realized that we'll no longer get to enjoy Williams' fine self (and his incredible acting work) every Thursday evening this fall.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Grey's Anatomy brings back Kate Burton

Burton is set to reprise her role as Dr. Ellis Grey, Meredith Grey's late mom, in multiple episodes, starting with the Season 18 premiere airing on Sept. 30. It's unclear how she will be brought back since the beach sequences in which Meredith with her late colleagues have ended.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Meredith’s Dead Family Member to Return for Season 18

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 has a possible surprising reunion, as one of Meredith’s dead family members is set to make a return. According to ET, actress Kate Burton has confirmed that she will be appearing in the show’s upcoming season. Burton plays Dr. Ellis Grey, the mother of Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey. Ellis was a famous and talented surgeon who died in Season 3 of a heart attack, after living with Alzheimer’s disease for some time.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18 Casts Peter Gallagher

Peter Gallagher has been cast in Season 18 of “Grey’s Anatomy,” Variety has confirmed. Gallagher is the latest addition to the cast of the long-running ABC medical drama. It was previously announced that Kate Burton would return to the series, reprising the role of Ellis Grey. Gallagher will play Dr....
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Grey’s Anatomy - Season 18 - Kate Burton to Return as Ellis Grey

Last season, as Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey was battling Covid, Grey’s Anatomy introduced a dream beach motif that reunited Meredith with beloved dead characters from the show, Derek, George, Mark and Meredith’s sister Lexie. Meredith’s late mom, Ellis Grey, was not part of the recurring theme, but she will be part of the storyline in the ABC medical drama’s upcoming season, which just started production.
Elite Daily

Brace Yourselves: Meredith's Mom Is Coming Back To Grey's Anatomy

Somebody sedate me: Grey's Anatomy is officially coming back. Fans waited months to see whether Season 17 would be the final season of the beloved medical drama, but now they can rest assured knowing it will live on another year. So while you wait for a whole new season of Grey Sloan Memorial drama, here’s everything to know about Grey's Anatomy Season 18, from intel on its premiere date to its cast:
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy season 18 bringing back major character

Grey's Anatomy brought back a whole host of familiar faces for Meredith Grey's COVID-19 storyline, but they're not stopping there. With Meredith now safe from the reunion beach of her dreams, however, this beloved character is expected to return from the dead in a different way. Following appearances from the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy