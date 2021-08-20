Grey's Anatomy Adds A Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Alum For A Character With Ties To Meredith's Family

Grey's Anatomy is on the way back to ABC to pick up where the divisive Season 17 left off, and that will involve the introduction of a new character played by an actor that fans of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and The O.C. will know well: Peter Gallagher. The actor is on board Season 18 to play a doctor who comes in with some ties to Meredith's family. And as any fan who has been watching Grey's Anatomy for all these years knows, that can mean complications for Meredith.