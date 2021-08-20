Cancel
Indiana Drug Bandits Lead Cops on Wild Chase

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
Indiana drug bandits lead police on wild chase

Indiana State Crime and Justice News by Ken Fulton

Three Indiana men who stole 4,000 drug tablets and led police on a dramatic chase now face more than ten years in prison. “Thick as thieves” holds true here because none of the convicted men will give up the fourth robber.

A Four-Man Job

Daijhan Antwan Reed, 22, teamed up with three other men to rob a Walgreens in Jefferson City, Missouri. Jerome Scott King, 22, entered the pharmacy to conduct surveillance before the robbery. He reported back to Raymond Allen Craig, 23.

It was then up to Craig, Reed, and a fourth robber to commit the actual robbery. The three men donned medical masks and gloves when entering the building. All three robbers brandished guns. The fourth man terrorized the store clerk. He zip-tied the employee’s hands and held a gun to his head while forcing him to the floor at the back of the store.

Meanwhile, Craig and Reed jumped the counter and held the pharmacist at gunpoint. They ransacked the pharmacy for thousands of various drug tablets. They ended up stealing more than 4,000 tablets valued at $9,264.

High Speed Chase

The police arrived on the scene just as the robbers fled the pharmacy. King was ready with the getaway car and took off with Craig and their fourth man. Multiple officers gave chase.

For all the effort the men went through and the fear that they inflicted on Walgreens employees, the robbers started dumping their loot out the car window

The chase moved onto the highway. There, Missouri State Highway Patrol deployed spike strips to pop the getaway car’s tires and slow the robbers down. The robbers managed to get the car off the highway, only to crash in Holts Summit, Missouri. Authorities arrested King and Craig, but the fourth man managed to escape.

One Man Left Behind

Reed, meanwhile, had never made it to the getaway car outside of Walgreens. Instead, he made a break for it and found his way to a witness’ house. Reed knocked on the door and asked to use the phone, but he ended up talking with the witness for hours. He confessed everything to do with the Walgreens robbery. This witness later gave Reed up to the authorities. Police found Reed hiding on the roof of an O'Reilly Auto Parts store just as the witness said they would.

Missouri courts have already sentenced Jerome King and Raymond Craig to over ten years in prison for their roles in the armed robbery. Now Daijahn Reed has pleaded guilty to armed robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Yet the identity of the fourth robber still remains a mystery.

What do you think about this case?

