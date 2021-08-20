OPINION | BRET STEPHENS: Afghan disaster will follow us home

What on Earth was Joe Biden thinking--if, that is, he was thinking?. Biden's heedlessness, on the cusp of a sweeping Taliban blitzkrieg that on Sunday saw its members enter Kabul, will define his administration's first great fiasco. It won't matter that he is carrying through on the shambolic withdrawal agreement negotiated last year by the Trump administration, with the eager support of Donald Trump's isolationist base, and through the diplomatic efforts of Trump's lickspittle secretary of state Mike Pompeo.