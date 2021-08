It's been one year since Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion dropped their eargasmic single "WAP," and the two are celebrating accordingly. Cardi rang in the song's anniversary by sharing several behind-the-scenes photos from the music video with her fans. "Can't believe it's been a whole year of WAP #WAPiversary," she wrote as her Instagram caption. "Thank you to everybody who bought it, streamed it, talked about it on social media, chanted it, CRIED about it 😌 we really appreciate you all."