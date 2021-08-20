Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Greek wildfires: Hundreds of firefighters battling flames

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Greece (AP) — A major wildfire that has decimated a pine forest and burned homes northwest of the Greek capital appears somewhat abated, although hundreds of firefighters are still working to fully contain the blaze. The fire near the village of Vilia, about 60 kilometers from Athens, broke out on Monday, one of hundreds of wildfires that have burned across Greece this month. On Friday morning, 461 firefighters, including 143 from Poland, 166 vehicles, four water-dropping planes and four helicopters were fighting the blaze, the fire department said. Greece’s wildfires come in the wake of the country’s worst heat wave in about three decades that left shrubland and forests parched.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Firefighters#Greek#Associated Press#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Greece
Related
Telegraph

British firefighters 'almost surrounded' in desperate battle against Greek blazes

British firefighters came close to being encircled by flames as they battled wildfires in Greece, enduring temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104F) and searing winds. A specialist team of 21 firefighters drawn from all over the UK are using axes and chainsaws to create firebreaks in mountainous forest around the town of Ilia in the Peloponnese in southern Greece.
California Statecbslocal.com

California Hiker Dies in Death Valley

DEATH VALLEY (AP) — Authorities say a San Francisco man died while hiking in Death Valley National Park, where temperatures can be among the hottest on Earth. Park officials say 60-year-old Lawrence Stanback died Wednesday while hiking near Red Cathedral along the Golden Canyon Trail. That day temperatures reached 108 degrees Fahrenheit.
Posted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Haiti raises earthquake death toll, passes 2,200

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency said Sunday that the toll from this month's magnitude 7.2 earthquake has grown to 2,207, with 344 people still missing. The previous figure had been 2,189 on Wednesday. The agency said via Twitter that 12,268 people were injured and nearly 53,000...
Australiagcaptain.com

Australia Arrests Maersk Captain After Submarine Cable is Damaged by Dragging Anchor

Australia has charged the Master of a Maersk containership after his ship allegedly damaged a critical underwater cable connecting Western Australia with Singapore. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) charged the 59-year-old Ukranian captain of the MV Maersk Surabaya, a Liberia-flagged containership, after a section of the Australia Singapore Cable was damaged on August 1, approximately 6 miles off Perth.
ReligionFrankfort Times

Haitians return to quake-damaged churches, gangs offer aid

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Haitians resumed services in or outside damaged churches on Sunday, sometimes for the first time since the devastating Aug. 14 earthquake, as the country's Civil Protection Agency raised the toll from the magnitude 7.2 temblor to 2,207. The new toll comes at a time when...
Minnesota Stateabc17news.com

More evacuations ordered ahead of NE Minnesota wildfire

ISABELLA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have ordered more evacuations near a quickly spreading wildfire that’s one of several burning in northeastern Minnesota. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says Monday’s evacuations were happening near Grouse Lake and Mitewan Lake because of the growing Greenwood Lake fire, about 15 miles southwest of the town of Isabella in the Superior National Forest. Around 50 homes and cabins were covered by the order. The evacuations follow the clearance of more than 100 homes and cabins in the area last week. The lightning-caused fire had burned nearly 14 square miles as of Monday morning but officials said there was “substantial fire growth” Monday afternoon.
WorldTrumann Democrat

Haiti police commit more units to protecting earthquake aid

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's National Police announced Monday that it had deployed additional units south of the capital to protect aid shipments being taken to the country's earthquake-damaged southwestern peninsula. The announcement came one day after a powerful gang leader in that area said in a social media...
AmericasDerrick

Flames still spreading in biopreserve park near Sao Paulo

FRANCO DA ROCHA, Brazil (AP) — A fire that authorities blamed on an illegal candle balloon burned for a second day Monday at Brazil’s Juquery state park outside Sao Paulo, which was showered with ash from the blaze a day earlier. More than 100 firefighters were trying to douse the...
Public Healthabc17news.com

Greece to put new restrictions on unvaccinated individuals

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government plans to impose new testing requirements and attendance restrictions on people who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus. Health Minister Vassilis Kililias said Tuesday that from Sept. 13 until March 31, all private and public sector workers without a certificate proving vaccination or recovery from COVID19 will have to undergo one rapid test per week. Two tests per week will be required for people working in academia, tourism, restaurants, cafes, bars, and in entertainment productions, as well as school and university students. Kililias said that entertainment venues and businesses serving food and drinks will only admit customers who are vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19.
Worldabc17news.com

Cyprus sends 88 Syrian migrants back to Lebanon

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ interior minister says 88 Syrians have been sent back to Lebanon after trying to reach the east Mediterranean island nation aboard two boats. Minister Nicos Nouris told The Associated Press on Monday that rescue crews continue to search for one of five men who jumped overboard after police patrol vessels intercepted their boat off Cyprus’ eastern coast. Nouris said the migrants’ return is in line with a deal that Cyprus signed with Lebanon to take back anyone trying to reach the island by boat. More than 1,337 Syrians have reached Cyprus by sea since 2019.
Environmentabc17news.com

Study: Climate change makes European flooding more likely

BERLIN (AP) — Scientists say global warming makes the kind of extreme rainfall that caused deadly flash flooding in western Europe last month more likely. The floods killed at least 220 people and caused billions of dollars in damage in Germany and Belgium. A study released Tuesday by the World Weather Attribution group used historical records and computer simulations to examine how temperatures affected rainfall from the late 19th century to the present. It found that across a large strip of western Europe stretching from the Netherlands to Switzerland the amount of rainfall in a single day increased by 3% to 19% over the period. The study calculated that downpours of the kind that caused the floods in Europe are now 1.2 to 9 times more likely and will increase with further warming.
Worldabc17news.com

UN: 17 presumed dead after migrant boat capsizes off Libya

CAIRO (AP) — A U.N. official says a boat crowded with dozens of migrants capsized off Libya and at least 17 people are presumed dead. The accident happened Sunday night off the western town of Zuwara. The U.N. official says there were around 70 migrants on board the rubber boat and the Libyan coast guard managed to rescue 51 Egyptians. One body was recovered and at least 16 other migrants were missing and assumed to have drowned. It was the latest disaster in the Mediterranean Sea involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe. Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.
Public Safetyabc17news.com

7 people at German university victims of apparent poisoning

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say seven people at a university in western Germany have received medical treatment after showing symptoms of poisoning, and prosecutors have opened an investigation into suspicions of attempted murder. The employees and students at the Technical University in Darmstadt, south of Frankfurt, experienced medical problems on Monday. olice say that milk cartons and water containers in one of the buildings on the campus appear to have been contaminated with a harmful substance between Friday and Monday. Police and prosecutors said Tuesday that they had searched other university buildings as a precaution but found nothing else linked to the suspected poisoning. They also said no one else had come forward with symptoms.
Public HealthClick10.com

Greece announces new restrictions for those not vaccinated

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Commuters exit from Syntagma Metro station in Athens, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Greece's health minister is announcing new measures for the non-vaccinated, as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Worldabc17news.com

‘Afghan:’ Migrant graves in Turkey testify to border perils

VAN, Turkey (AP) — Plain concrete gravestones painted with a number and the word “Afghan” mark the final resting places of dozens of unidentified migrants who died trying to enter Turkey through the rugged border with Iran. Hundreds of people escaping poverty or conflict, mostly from Afghanistan, but also from other countries in the region, have lost their lives over the years in the attempt. Some of exposure to extreme weather, others in accidents crammed inside trucks and boats as their smugglers try to evade authorities. Those whose identities remain unknown are buried in dirt lots in special sections of cemeteries around Turkey’s eastern Van province that borders Iran.
EnvironmentPosted by
WDBO

Haiti raises earthquake death toll, passes 2,200

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency said Sunday that the toll from this month's magnitude 7.2 earthquake has grown to 2,207, with 344 people still missing. The previous figure had been 2,189 on Wednesday. The agency said via Twitter that 12,268 people were injured and nearly 53,000...
EnvironmentPosted by
WSB Radio

Haiti raises earthquake death toll, passes 2,200

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency said Sunday that the toll from this month's magnitude 7.2 earthquake has grown to 2,207, with 344 people still missing. The previous figure had been 2,189 on Wednesday. The agency said via Twitter that 12,268 people were injured and nearly 53,000...
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

Firefighters try to contain wildfire destruction on Greek island

Firefighters on the Greek island of Evia dug in late Monday in a desperate battle to prevent wildfires, which have been burning for a week, from reaching a regional hub with thousands of residents. In eerie images broadcast by Greek state TV ERT, firemen and volunteers formed a line opposite a row of huge trees a few kilometres from the town of Istiaia, determined not to let the fire pass. A short distance away, a massive wall of flame crept closer. The civil protection authority had earlier ordered the evacuation of the nearby village of Avgaria, but as a local official admitted, many residents are determined to stay and defend their homes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy