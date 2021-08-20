Other days

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleGRAVETTE -- President E. B. Harrington and Directors Jom Howell, I. F. Thomas, Frank Dyer and Charles Keltner of the Ozark Vineyard Association of Gravette, made a tour of inspection of the Tontitown grape vineyards yesterday, and came back with enthusiasm for the industry at this place, which they started by setting out 65 acres of grapes and many cuttings for plants. They found it difficult to purchase samples from the Tontitown colony because they have contracted their season's output of grapes, about a fifth of a crop, at 10 cents a pound, in carlots.

