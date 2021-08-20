Cancel
Tennis

Andy Murray awarded wild card into Winston-Salem after Cincinnati exit

By DZEVAD MESIC
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray and top-ranked British tennis player Dan Evans have been awarded wild cards into the Winston-Salem Open, per Michal Samulski. Murray, 34, is set to make his second appearance on the hard courts of Winston-Salem. Murray made his Winston-Salem debut in 2019, when he lost...

Comments / 0

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

