OPINION | OTHERS SAY: Throwing money at it

Regarding “Editorial: Our next goal in COVID vaccination? Reaching the reachable. Yes, they're out there.” (Aug. 16): As the COVID-19 pandemic surges again, with infections increasing daily among mainly the unvaccinated, feelings of anger are surging among the vaccinated towards the unvaccinated. However, the unvaccinated are not one homogenous grouping. People have different reasons for their views. Some unfortunately do seem to be driven by political culture wars. Changing their minds appears to be most difficult unless they personally experience COVID. Others, however, may have real personal reasons for avoiding vaccination based on experience, circumstance, fear, cultural practices or strongly-held beliefs. These individuals are reachable and are prime candidates for vaccination. It is time to move beyond the conflicts and anger rampant on both sides of the vaccine debate. We are a society truly at war with COVID, a war we appear to be losing. The concerted, focused grassroots efforts called for in the Aug. 16 editorial are very much needed to change minds among the unvaccinated. Our path to victory over COVID is clearly paved with vaccinations and masks. It is a path we must follow together.