OPINION | OTHERS SAY: Throwing money at it
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's decision to hire a nonprofit organization for $2.5 million to help spur public acceptance of the coronavirus vaccines, like his earlier move to create a lottery to coax vaccinations, isn't the worst idea, given the state's sorry vaccination rates. There are, however, some concerns about the contract that should be publicly addressed, like a startling provision that gives the organization until next March to have a plan in place for deployment of mobile immunization events in targeted areas. Missouri's spiraling coronavirus rates are an emergency happening in real time right now, not next March.www.arkansasonline.com
Comments / 0