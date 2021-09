It's hard to believe a year has passed since the kickoff of the new Pine Bluff Commercial. According to the information on the newspaper's masthead, the newspaper today is 111 editions into its 140th year. That's a grand accomplishment, but it is a bit misleading. The paper, in many ways, is a year old. The reason I say that is that the paper, under the previous owner, a big chain of newspapers that has now sold many of its other properties that it owned in Arkansas, was about to pull the plug on the Pine Bluff Commercial because it had stopped being financially viable.