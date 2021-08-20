Cancel
World stocks fall as delta variant worries take center stage

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (AP) — World stock markets are falling as worries surrounding the spread of the delta variant again take center stage. France’s CAC 40 gave up 0.2%, while Germany’s DAX and Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.3% in early trading on Friday. Wall Street was set for early losses, with both S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures retreating 0.5%. Both indexes were positioned to end the week in the red. Most indexes in Asia also fell. Traders are watching mounting infections around the world.

