When it comes to TV taste, some big stars are just like us — Bravo superfans! Wonderwall.com is rounding up the biggest Bravo enthusiasts in Hollywood, from singers to Oscar winners to a former first lady! First up is Mila Kunis, a self-proclaimed huge "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fan. So much so that she showed off her knowledge of season 9 while interviewing Erika Girardi while guest hosting "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." (Mila knew all about that season's PuppyGate!) She also shared her controversial thoughts about the franchise — she was a big fan of former "RHOBH" star Teddi Mellencamp — on the "Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino" podcast in February 2021.