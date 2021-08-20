Cancel
Houston, TX

Opinion: Unlike Gov. Abbott, kids can't get vaccinated

By Letters to the Editor
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding “Editorial: How can Abbott protect Texas from COVID when he can't protect himself?” (Aug. 17): I have been struggling to come up with the right words to express my feelings about the news that Texas’ governor has come down with COVID. I think reveling in the immediate feeling of schadenfreude would be bad form. Instead, I want to encourage those opposed to simple precautions for our children to wake up. Kids aren’t vaccinated like the governor. Regeneron therapy is not widely available and is not for children. COVID is not — let me repeat — COVID is not political. Health precautions for children are not political. By banning schools from mandating masks for children our putative leader may have sentenced a number of our children and grandchildren to death.

