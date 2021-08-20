Cancel
Pig review: Nicolas Cage’s terrific performance proves he’s more than a meme

By Independent TV
The Independent
Cover picture for the articleDir: Michael Sarnoski. Starring: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin. Cert 12A, 92 mins. I’ve become conflicted about the ongoing memeification of Nicolas Cage. All these internet compilations of him howling “How'd it get burned?” or “I’m a vampire!”, clipped from scenes in The Wicker Man or Vampire’s Kiss are, on one level, small celebrations of his unparalleled audacity as an actor. Very few could deliver a scene like the closing moments of 2011’s Drive Angry, where Cage chugs beer out of an enemy’s bloodied skull with the lackadaisical resignation of a dad at a Little League baseball game.

