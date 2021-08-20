Pig review: Nicolas Cage’s terrific performance proves he’s more than a meme

Robin “Rob” Feld (Nicolas Cage) has taken to the woods of the Oregon forest as his fortress. His appearance is unkempt, complete with a long, scraggly gray bread. A metaphor for the oxidation of life when you have to deal with loss. He used to be a star chef in Portland, now the dimly lit rooms of a wood cabin are what he calls home. His only companion is a pig (apply named Pig). His new job is a truffle forager, which pig helps him find. He once had a wife, now gone, and the only information of her we know is a cassette tape she made for him. One that he can’t bring himself to play.