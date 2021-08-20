Facebook post lands Mississippi felon in hot water

Mississippi State Crime and Justice News by Ken Fulton

A Mississippi felon has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm after showing it off on social media. Her parole officer did not “Like” that, but he did share it with the courts.

Williesia Laquanda Williams, 29, was previously convicted for assaulting a correctional officer and possessing cocaine. As a felon out on parole, she was prohibited from possessing any type of firearm.

Yet when she got a hold of one, she made no attempt at hiding it. Instead, Williams took to social media. Williams broadcast a live video of her driving while showing off the gun.

Unfortunately for her, more than friends and family saw it. Her parole officer saw, too. Later that evening,

Natchez police stopped Williams for a traffic violation and for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. She may go back to prison for up to ten years.

