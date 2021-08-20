Cancel
Taliban going door-to-door to find targets, UN warns

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46lhWB_0bXYeQrt00

The Taliban are going door-to-door in search for people who worked for Nato forces or the previous Afghan government, a UN document has warned.

The militant group have stepped up their search for desired targets in the days since they returned to power in Afghanistan.

The Islamists said they would seek no “revenge” on opponents and that everyone will be “forgiven”, during their first press conference on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Zabihullan Mujahid told reporters that the group did not seek “internal or external enemies”.

However, fears have risen that there is a growing gap between what the group says and what it is doing on the ground.

A confidential document by RHIPTO Norwegian Center for Global Analyses, a group that provides intelligence to the UN, reported that the Taliban were now targeting “collaborators”.

Christian Nellemann, who led the group behind the report, told the BBC : “There are a high number of individuals that are currently being targeted by the Taliban and the threat is crystal clear.

“It is in writing that, unless they give themselves in, the Taliban will arrest and prosecute, interrogate and punish family members on behalf of those individuals.”

Mr Nellemann warned that there could be mass executions of anyone on the Taliban’s blacklist.

Tens of thousands of foreigners and Afghans who worked with Western forces remain stranded in Kabul.

The German public broadcaster, Deutsche Welle, reported that Taliban fighters shot and killed a relative of a DW journalist while hunting for him.

The militants were conducting a house-to-house search for the journalist, who now works in Germany.

A second relative was seriously wounded but others were able to escape, according to DW.

The director general of the German broadcaster, Peter Limbourg, said: “The killing of a close relative of one of our editors by the Taliban yesterday is inconceivably tragic, and testifies to the acute danger in which all our employees and their families in Afghanistan find themselves.

“It is evident that the Taliban are already carrying out organised searches for journalists, both in Kabul and in the provinces. We are running out of time!”

RHIPTO’s Christian Nellemann said: “They are targeting the families of those who refuse to give themselves up, and prosecuting and punishing their families ‘according to Sharia law’.

“We expect both individuals previously working with NATO/US forces and their allies, alongside with their family members to be exposed to torture and executions.”

