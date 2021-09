ALPENA — Alpenans have until 4 p.m. today to ask the Alpena Municipal Council to name them to a seat at City Hall. As of 10 a.m. today, the council only had one candidate to choose from, with the deadline only hours away: So far, only Ashley Wilmot has expressed interest in the seat vacated by former councilwoman Amber Hess, who resigned because she is moving out of the city, Clerk Anna Soik said this morning.