More dry spots to talk about as we end the work-week

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a few rain showers to end the work-week will best describe the weather for today. Areas of fog are likely in the AM hours. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 9 AM, due to reduced visibility being less than one mile. Take precaution as you head out the door. Clouds will start to clear out some as we head farther into the day. A few peeks of sunshine is not out of the question either. WOOHOO! Sky coverage early on will be cloudy, but they will start to break apart some closer to dinnertime. We are not fully out of the woods just yet for rain showers. There will be a chance for some scattered showers and storms like all other days this week, with the best timeframe being in the afternoon/evening hours. Not everyone will see rain, some may even see more sun than clouds. However, the muggy air will be around for most of the weekend and even into the next work-week. Temperatures return to the low 80s for our afternoon high. The overnight hours will showcase some partial clearing with a few clouds around. Overnight low temps will be in the mid 60s with some patchy fog possibly developing into Saturday morning.