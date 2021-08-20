Cancel
Environment

More dry spots to talk about as we end the work-week

By Zach Petey
WTRF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a few rain showers to end the work-week will best describe the weather for today. Areas of fog are likely in the AM hours. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 9 AM, due to reduced visibility being less than one mile. Take precaution as you head out the door. Clouds will start to clear out some as we head farther into the day. A few peeks of sunshine is not out of the question either. WOOHOO! Sky coverage early on will be cloudy, but they will start to break apart some closer to dinnertime. We are not fully out of the woods just yet for rain showers. There will be a chance for some scattered showers and storms like all other days this week, with the best timeframe being in the afternoon/evening hours. Not everyone will see rain, some may even see more sun than clouds. However, the muggy air will be around for most of the weekend and even into the next work-week. Temperatures return to the low 80s for our afternoon high. The overnight hours will showcase some partial clearing with a few clouds around. Overnight low temps will be in the mid 60s with some patchy fog possibly developing into Saturday morning.

EnvironmentWTRF

Warm air continues to push into the Ohio Valley

TUESDAY: More sun than clouds as we head into your Tuesday. Broad high pressure settles in, allowing for the sun to shine. It is certainly a nice pick-me-up talking about sunshine compared to the grey skies and rain like we did for most of the last work-week. For the morning weather update, we have some pockets of dense fog in and along the Ohio River this morning. Give yourself some extra time to arrive at your final destination safely. Another warm and muggy start is being seen across the area. Current out the door temps are in the upper 60s to low 70s with muggy air around as well. We will remain sun filled throughout the morning with a few more clouds settling in this afternoon. High temperatures will inch their way closer to 90 degrees for our afternoon high. Heat index values will feel like it is in the lower 90s, so take it easy outdoors and take breaks in the shade or AC if you can. It will be warmer thanks to the oppressively muggy levels. It will be another good day to sit by the pool to cool off. Tonight, skies will stay mainly clear with areas of fog likely to develop into Wednesday morning. Low temps will be in the upper 60s.
