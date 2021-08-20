Cancel
Avon Park, FL

Castellano-Velez arrested on drug charges

By KIM MOODY Staff Writer
 12 days ago

AVON PARK-- GEDDYANA CASTELLANO -Velez, 31, of Avon Park was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff's deputies on Tuesday evening and is facing charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, drug possession, and displaying a firearm during a felony, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of an opium or derivative with intent to sell/ manufacture/ deliver and possessing drug equipment.

