Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

By Goal.com
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021/22 PSL season kicks off on Friday with a high-profile fixture between teams that finished strongly last season. Premier Soccer League defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns clash against AmaZulu in a season opener at Loftus Versfeld. It is a big battle between last season's top two, as Usuthu were the...

