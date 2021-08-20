Cancel
Economy

Australia shares record worst week since January as miners drag

By Savyata Mishra
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* BHP sees worst week since March 2020

* Gold stocks hits lowest levels since Mar, down up to 2.8%

* ASX 200 ends in negative throughout the week (Updates to close)

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares finished flat on Friday after a tumultuous week as declines in gold stocks and miners evened out gains in consumer and real estate firms.

The S&P/ASX 200 index edged down 0.05% to 7,460.9 points at the close. For the week, it lost 2.2%, its worst week since January 29.

Australia’s miners sank 11.3% in the week, dragged lower by losses in BHP Group.

The world’s biggest listed miner posted a weekly loss of 16%, its worst week since mid-March 2020 as investors digested company’s decision to end its UK dual listing and hive off its petroleum business to Woodside in a nil-premium merger.

Gold stocks fell 2% during the session, the top drag on the ASX 200, hurt by losses in Newcrest Mining, down 3.3%, and St Barbara, losing 3.1%.

Among individual stocks, Treasury Wines gained nearly 7.8% during the week, buoying the consumer index which closed about 3% higher.

Real Estate firms lent weight, rising 0.8% in the week. On Friday, the index ended 0.9% higher, led by gains in National Storage which was up 3.1%.

Australia’s third wave of COVID-19 infections, centred on Sydney, has pushed the world’s 13th-largest economy to the brink of its second recession in as many years.

Brad Smoling, managing director of Smoling Stockbroking, said while the market has become desensitized to virus woes, attention is now turning to U.S. Federal Reserve’s tapering talks.

Federal Reserve officials said on Thursday their employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy could be reached this year. “Australia’s central bank is also falling into line with the Federal Reserve,” Brad added.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ends 1.4% higher to finish the session at 12,940.49, after its central bank delayed a rate hike, shifting gears as the country went into a snap COVID-19 lockdown. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Gold Mining#Worst Week#Australian#S P#Bhp Group#Woodside#Treasury Wines#Real Estate#National Storage#Smoling Stockbroking#U S Federal Reserve#The Federal Reserve
