The Cuomo record 2: Budget discipline, with a share of lapses

Mario Cuomo and family at their home in Queens, New York on May 18, 1977. Craig Warga/New York Daily News

Andrew Cuomo, a liberal, spent much of his 11 years standing athwart history, yelling “stop” at those on his left flank who demanded our already high-taxing, high-spending state spend more and tax more. For this, he deserves credit: The 2012 passage of a cap on property taxes, and the governor’s pledge to keep local spending increases outside New York City within 2% were seminal shifts after years of both Republican and Democratic governors letting taxes and spending creep, if not leap, ever upward.

“New York has no future as the tax capital of the nation,” he said in his first 2011 State of the State address. “Our young people will not stay. Our business will not come. This has to change.”

Before Cuomo, state budgets, mainly thrown together late at night behind closed doors by the governor, Assembly speaker and Senate majority leader and stuffed full of complex policy proposals on every matter imaginable, were chronically late. After Cuomo, state budgets, mainly thrown together late at night behind closed doors by the governor, Assembly speaker and Senate majority leader and stuffed full of complex policy proposals on every matter imaginable, arrived on time. Count that as an achievement in a state capital that always finds a way to resist reform.

What matters more than when the budget is finalized is what’s in it. In Cuomo’s first few years, he honored his promise to hold spending and taxes down. Over time, the governor embraced more and more accounting sleight of hand to shift spending across years or off-budget while maintaining the appearance of fiscal discipline. Claims of sticking to the 2% cap became roughly as meaningful as McDonald’s offering a low-calorie supersized meal: The Citizens Budget Commission calculates that pre-pandemic, annual spending growth under Cuomo averaged 3.7%. And after the post-COVID windfall from Washington, coupled with major, risky and economically unnecessary tax increases on the wealthy to which Cuomo capitulated , it’s ever upward.

Similarly, a push to find savings in the state’s bloated Medicaid program at first paid dividends, then slipped away .

Of course, everything is relative, and it all would’ve been worse had Cuomo — who found a way to cut taxes on the middle class, and tended to strike a hard bargain with public-sector unions, while holding the state’s personnel headcount flat — followed the lead of a mayor and uber-progressives in the Assembly and Senate who never saw a spending tax cut or spending hike they didn’t like (except maybe to public safety).

Cuomo cut a dashing figure as a pro-business, job-creating Democrat, and lived up to it when he fought the good but ill-fated fight to lure 25,000 to 40,000 Amazon headquarter jobs to Long Island City.

Here too, though, the bigger record is checkered. Cuomo threw taxpayer dollars at upstate New York to try to get the gears of economic growth turning. That didn’t work. His Buffalo Billion plan was riddled with bribery. A Tesla plant delivered , as of last year, average return-on-investment of 54 cents for every dollar of public money, an abysmal return. A $15 million film production hub near Syracuse faded to black . The governor and his economic development agency made big bets that repeatedly didn’t pan out.

Speaking of bets, under Cuomo, New York became awash in casinos, with a vacuum cleaner sucking up cash from chronic and problem gamblers installed in nearly every part of the state — and mobile sports betting now bringing another illusory temptation of big winnings for individuals and state coffers.

While his instincts are to set big goals to curb climate change while being realistic about near-term energy needs, Cuomo imposed a moratorium on hydrofracking, which could’ve delivered a boost to the state as it did in neighboring Pennsylvania. And shut down the Indian Point nuclear plant, kissing goodbye about 20 billion kilowatts per year of reliable, round-the-clock, zero-emission electricity supply.

And though New Yorkers still need to get to the bottom of precisely what happened, Cuomo surely carries a sizable share of the blame for the state bureaucracy’s failure to get unemployment and rental aid money into the hands of people in desperate need in the depths of an awful pandemic.

We have no doubt that Cuomo’s budget and economic record was better than it could’ve been. But that’s not the standard he set, and it’s not what New Yorkers should settle for.