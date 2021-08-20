Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee adds 3 counties under mental health initiative

Middletown Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have expanded an initiative for youth and young adults who have experienced a first episode of psychosis. The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services says OnTrack TN will be newly available in Montgomery County through the Mental Health Cooperative, Anderson County through Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services, and Rutherford County through Volunteer Behavioral Health Care Services.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Montgomery County, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Nashville, TN
Health
County
Montgomery County, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behavioral Health#Ap#Ontrack Tn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Likely Havana syndrome case delays Harris trip to Vietnam

SINGAPORE (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed several hours Tuesday by a “recent possible anomalous health incident,” the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi said. The U.S. government uses that phrase to describe what’s known as “Havana syndrome,” a rash of mysterious health incidents...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died in a London hospital surrounded by his family at the age of 80, his spokesperson said on Tuesday. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," the spokesperson said.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CIA director met secretly with Taliban leader in Kabul: report

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. A CIA spokesperson declined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy