Do vaccinated students (or adults) need to quarantine if exposed to someone with COVID?. According to IDPH/ISBE Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in P-12 Schools, fully vaccinated persons are not required to quarantine if exposed to a case as long as they remain asymptomatic; they should be tested three to five days after a known exposure and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until a negative test result is received.