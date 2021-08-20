Cancel
‘The King Of Laughter’: First English-Language Trailer For Venice Competition Movie Starring Toni Servillo

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first international trailer for Venice Competition movie The King Of Laughter (Qui Rido Io), starring Paolo Sorrentino regular Toni Servillo (The Great Beauty). Mario Martone’s Italian-language film is a colorful biopic of Neapolitan comic theater legend Eduardo Scarpetta. Gomorrah actress Cristiana Dell’Anna also stars alongside Maria Nazionale,...

deadline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Black Panther star Michael B Jordan's new movie released

Black Panther's Michael B Jordan stars in a first teaser trailer for movie A Journal For Jordan, and it looks like the film will be an emotional ride. Jordan plays the role of Sergeant Charles Monroe King, a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son, Jordan.
Deadline

‘Worth’ Trailer: First Look At 9/11 Victims Fund Drama Starring Michael Keaton

On Monday, Netflix unveiled the first official trailer for Worth, a drama starring Michael Keaton which will make its debut in select markets on Friday, September 3. The film from director Sara Colangelo (The Kindergarten Teacher) is based on true events, adapting the memoir What Is Life Worth by Kenneth Feinberg.
Collider

First 'Prisoners of the Ghostland' Trailer Reveals Nicolas Cage's Self-Proclaimed Wildest Movie Yet

RLJE Films has revealed the first full trailer for Prisoners of the Ghostland, the new post-apocalyptic action-adventure movie starring Nicolas Cage as Hero, a bank robber who gets released from jail (in a place literally called Samurai Town) in order to help find a warlord's missing granddaughter. The trailer comes on the heels of a brief teaser that was released yesterday to build anticipation, and it looks like it was entirely worth the wait. Prisoners of the Ghostland will be released in theaters and on VOD and digital on September 17.
MoviesSiliconera

Rebuild of Evangelion Dub Languages Teased in New Trailer

People can get a peek at how the Amazon Prime Rebuild of Evangelion movie dub options will sound, as the new Japanese trailer looks at all eleven voice over options. The video briefly looks over moments from the films in different languages. In addition to both Japanese and English, it also looks at the Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Chinese, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Korean, and Spanish voice acting. This comes ahead of the debut of Evangelion 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time.
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Supernatural and The Vampire Diaries stars' new movie

Supernatural's Osric Chau and The Vampire Diaries' Sara Canning team up for new horror Superhost – and you might want to avoid watching if you're planning any BnB holidays this year. Don't believe us? Check out the trailer above, directed by Brandon Christensen and starring Chau, Canning, and Scream Queens'...
MoviesPaste Magazine

St. Vincent's Self-Referential Sundance Movie The Nowhere Inn Drops First Trailer

Annie Clark and Carrie Brownstein know a thing or two about a rock star persona. It only makes sense for St. Vincent and the Sleater-Kinney co-founder to team up for a buddy comedy/meta rock-doc. Now, that said, the first trailer for The Nowhere Inn, which had its premiere earlier this year at Sundance, doesn’t give off mockumentary vibes. There’s a distinction, you see. Too many blurred lines between personae (and friends) in this.
Posted by
TVLine

Under Wraps: Watch Trailer for Remake of First Disney Channel Original Movie

Disney Channel is throwing it back — in more ways than one — for its next original movie. Premiering in October, Under Wraps is a remake of the first-ever DCOM, which debuted in 1997. Like the original film, this new version focuses on a group of 12-year-old friends who accidentally revive a mummy they discover in their neighbor’s basement several days before Halloween, and TVLine has an exclusive first look at the trailer.
Deadline

The Film That Lit My Fuse: ‘CODA’ Star & Oscar Winner Marlee Matlin

The Film That Lit My Fuse is a Deadline video series that aims to provide an antidote to headlines about industry uncertainty by swinging the conversation back to the creative ambitions, formative influences and inspirations of some of today’s great screen artists. Every installment asks the same five questions. Today’s...
Deadline

‘Reminiscence’ Review: Hugh Jackman Confronts His Memories In Stylish Mishmash Of Genres & Themes

Making her feature writing-directing debut with Reminiscence, Lisa Joy proves she comes from the Nolan school of filmmaking, challenging audiences with complex themes that play with our heads and points of time. It shouldn’t be a surprise since her husband and creative partner on the hit TV series Westworld is Jonah Nolan, and her brother-in-law is Christopher Nolan. Give her props for igniting her own passion for the film noir genre and finding a way to wrap it all up in a romantic sci-fi concept that examines the meaning and worth of our memories.
ComicsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Drops First Eye-Popping Trailer for Disney+ Anthology Anime Series

The first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars: Visions anime anthology series dropped Tuesday — and it is a lot to take in visually. The series will tell all-new Star Wars tales through the singular style and tradition of Japanese anime. In addition to the trailer, which runs two minutes long, the Japanese and English dub cast of the series was announced, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bobby Moynihan, Temuera Morrison, Shelby Young, Karen Fukuhara, Simu Liu, Masi Oka, David Harbour, Henry Golding, Jamie Chung and George Takei, among many more. Visions stories will be told through seven Japanese anime studios, according to Disney. “Their stories showcase the full spectrum of bold storytelling found across Japanese animation; each told with a freshness and voice that expands our understanding of what a Star Wars story can be, and celebrates a galaxy that has been such an inspiration to so many visionary storytellers,” James Waugh, executive producer said in a statement. Star Wars: Vision will premiere Sept. 22 on Disney+. Watch the trailer below.
vitalthrills.com

The Card Counter Movie Trailer and Poster

Focus Features has released the official trailer and poster for The Card Counter movie, opening in theaters on September 10, 2021. You can watch the trailer using the player below and you’ll find the poster underneath. The Card Counter is rated R for some disturbing violence, graphic nudity, language and...
TV & Videosepicstream.com

ComicsIGN

Star Wars: Visions - English Dub Trailer

Reimagine the galaxy with Star Wars: Visions, an original series featuring stories from seven visionary Japanese anime studios, streaming September 22 on DisneyPlus. Check out the exciting trailer.

