Cruel, malicious, and cunning, the Chain Warden has come from the Shadow Isles into the Rift prepared to torment the souls of his opponents for all eternity. Primarily known to wreak havoc in the duo lane, he is a tank support with his kit revolving mostly around heavy CC. Being a weak early game champion, he relies mostly on his unique passive for armor and damage. In this guide, we will take a closer look at the best runes, spells, and builds, including the tips and tricks to swing your way to victory with Thresh in League of Legends: Wild Rift.