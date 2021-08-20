​What Cuba needs from Cuban-Americans | Opinion

On Sunday, July 11, the people of Cuba took to the streets to protest the oppressive, communist dictatorship. Those protests continue today. The news reports misstated that they were protesting the government’s mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis. The Cuban government lied pointing the finger at the US embargo. Food and medical supplies have always been exempt from the embargo, and the rest of the world does not have an embargo on Cuba. The protests in Cuba are not because of the government’s mishandling of COVID-19 or the U.S. embargo. The protests stem from 62 years of an oppressive, communist dictatorship. The people were dying at the hands of the government and are now at a point where they are no longer afraid to die.