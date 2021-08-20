Danny DeVito Gets Twitter Verification Back After Abrupt Loss of Status Sparks Outrage

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Igor Vovkovinskiy, known as the tallest man in America and a resident of Rochester, has died, according to a Facebook post from his mother. Svetlana Vovkovinska said he died Friday night of heart disease. He was 38 years old. (credit: CBS) Vovkovinskiy came to Minnesota from Ukraine when he was 7 years old. A tumor in his pituitary gland caused his exceptional height — he stood 7-feet-8-inches tall. In 2012, WCCO chronicled Vovkovinskiy’s attempts to get new shoes for his size 24 feet. After he contacted several shoe companies and started a crowdfunding campaign, Reebok made Vovkovinskiy three custom pairs of basketball sneakers for free. Vovkovinskiy appeared in the 2011 film “Hall Pass” in a scene with star Jason Sudeikis, and onstage at the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest. More On WCCO.com: Rochester’s Igor Vovkovinskiy, Tallest Man In America, Dies At 38 Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood Greenwood Wildfire Jumps Highway, Triggering More Evacuations Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year