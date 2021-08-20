Cancel
Danny DeVito Gets Twitter Verification Back After Abrupt Loss of Status Sparks Outrage

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Actor Danny DeVito briefly lost his verified badge after tweeting support for striking U.S. Nabisco workers.

