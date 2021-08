Veteran game designer Cory Davis and Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck announced a new game development studio called Eyes Out. Accoridng to the announcement made by the team, the studio will be based in Los Angeles as the passionate group of storytellers and world builders will be making games through "powerful synesthesia that emerges from music, narrative, and interactive experiences." Right now we know they are working on their first game, which will be a single-player immersive cosmic horror game aiming to have strong environmental storytelling elements behind it. We got a couple quotes below about the studio for you below, along with an announcement trailer. Also, if you're in the area, it sounds like they may be hiring for new positions soon when the game gets rolling into production.