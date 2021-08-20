Cancel
Justin Bieber announces three-day Vegas weekender with Kehlani, Jaden Smith and more

By Matt Doria
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Bieber has announced a three-day festival for Las Vegas this October, boasting a lineup including The Kid LAROI, Jaden Smith and more. The event will take place between Thursday October 7 and Sunday 10, with the festivities split between the Wynn Las Vegas’ XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club. It’ll kick off with an opening party at XS on the Thursday night, followed by a pool party on the Friday, and a “skate park takeover” and headline set from Bieber on the Saturday.

