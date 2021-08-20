Justin Bieber announces three-day Vegas weekender with Kehlani, Jaden Smith and more

Famous people do not care about the weather. This is a perk of being famous: they don't have to care about the weather! For the most part, the temperature of the air outside or whatever the sky has decided to do that day has no bearing on their daily plans. They do not need to pull up the Apple Weather app before they get dressed to leave the house. They do not need to bring an umbrella. When you spend all of your time going in and out of air-conditioned sprinter vans, homes, and public venues, you get to wear whatever you want. Indeed, as GQ’s Frazier Tharpe observed recently of the Chicago rapper Polo G, “Nothing exudes wealth and fame quite like a disregard for seasonally appropriate attire.”